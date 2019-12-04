Pakistani comedian Faisal Qureshi who was last seen on the big screen in Teefa In Trouble alongside musician-actor Ali Zafar, is all set to make his directorial debut with the film Money-back Guarantee.

The film will star heartthrob Fawad Khan in the lead role and if reports are to be believed, it will also feature ICC Hall of Famer and Pakistani pace bowling legend Wasim Akram.

As per sources, Money-back Guarantee will be a satirical comedy revolving around a bank robbery. Pakistani news portal Gulf News reports that Akram will play a small but vital negative role in the film while Khan will star as the main protagonist. The cast also includes Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Malik, Gohar Rasheed, Mani, Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazir, Afzal Rambo, Akram’s wife Shaniera, and Qureshi himself. Actress Mahira Khan has also been approached for a cameo role in the movie.

Money-back Guarantee will officially begin shooting in Karachi in December this year. Along with Karachi, the crew will also shoot some scenes in Thailand. The film is expected to hit theatres some time in 2020.

PNN