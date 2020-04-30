Srinagar: A teenager was killed in Pakistani shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch Thursday.

According to sources, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed in the Mankote area, while Zaffer Iqbal, 35, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC over the last few weeks. It has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas in Mendhar, Kasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch.

Indian Army says it is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

(IANS)