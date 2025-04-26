Islamabad: Following the horrific killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistan is facing mounting accusations of promoting terrorism. As the Shehbaz Sharif government attempts to counter the allegations, it is also encountering sharp criticism and sarcasm from its citizens.

The April 22 attack has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Both countries have suspended visa services for each other’s citizens and have begun sending back tourists.

In the wake of the violence, many Pakistanis have taken to social media to demand accountability from their leaders. Users are venting their anger through memes and satire, often highlighting the country’s crumbling infrastructure and mocking the government’s handling of the crisis.

Amid a severe economic downturn, concerns are growing over how Pakistan would afford a potential conflict. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “If Indians want to fight a war, please finish it before 9 p.m., because the gas supply stops after that.”

Another posted: “Stop joking. First flour, then water, then alms and now gas too.”

“They should know they’re fighting a poor country,” another user added.

In one exchange, a user asked whether India might bomb Pakistan. “Indians are not that stupid,” another replied. A third wrote sarcastically, “Brother, our condition is worse than a bomb. When will this misery end?”

A meme widely shared online mocked the Pakistan Air Force, showing a man riding a motorcycle fitted with makeshift airplane parts.

After India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and threatened to cut water supplies, one Pakistani quipped: “Want to stop water? There’s no supply here anyway. Want to kill us? Our own government is already doing that. And if you want to take Lahore, you’ll return it in half an hour.”

As Islamabad faces growing international pressure, it is simultaneously battling ridicule and outrage at home, exposing not only the government’s precarious standing but also the deepening crisis facing the country.