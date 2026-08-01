Glasgow: India’s MC Mary Kom has inspired generations of homegrown boxers, but the six-time world champion’s influence has travelled well beyond the country’s borders, reaching Pakistan’s first female Commonwealth Games medallist, Fatima Zahra.

The 22-year-old signed off with a historic bronze medal in the women’s 60kg event here, becoming the first Pakistani woman boxer to stand on a Commonwealth Games podium.

Growing up in Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Fatima had few female boxing role models to look up to in her own country. She instead found one across the border in Mary Kom.

“I am inspired by India’s Mary Kom,” Fatima told PTI after securing her bronze medal.

For Fatima, it was not just Mary Kom’s achievements but the story behind them that resonated.

Born into a poor farming family in rural Manipur, Mary Kom overcame financial hardship, social resistance and limited resources to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

She secretly pursued boxing in her early years, balancing training with work in the fields before going on to win six world championship titles, an Olympic bronze medal, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games golds, and five Asian Championships.

The 2014 Bollywood biopic based on Mary Kom’s life left a lasting impression on a then 10-year-old Fatima.

“I used to watch the film made on her life. When I started boxing I used to watch that movie and train. I have a lot of respect for her and inshallah one day I will become like her. I hope I can meet her,” Fatima said.

Like Mary Kom, Fatima also had to battle opposition at home before she could chase her dreams.

“My background is not that strong. My basic coach taught me everything,” she said.

“My family was against boxing. They would not let me go for training but I fought with them and continued training.”

Years later, the resistance has turned into unwavering support.

“And now they are more tense than me for my fight and competition,” she said with a smile.

Fatima hopes her breakthrough medal can encourage more Pakistani girls to challenge stereotypes and take up sport instead of being confined to household responsibilities.

“I was also just another girl. I joined boxing, trained and worked hard. I want other girls who are told to work at home to come out like me.

“I have struggled and worked so hard. I want others to get boosted by my performance and get inspired.”