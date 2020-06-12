Islamabad: Pakistan’s state-run ‘PTV News’ has fired two journalists for airing an ‘incorrect map’ of the country. In the map Kashmir was shown as a part of India. It should be stated here that Pakistan always considers Kashmir as part of its territory.

The incident, which occurred June 6, was raised June 8 in the parliament. Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani then referred the issue to the standing committee on Information and Broadcasting to take action.

The PTV management said June 7 on social media that it was probing the issue. It also said action would be taken against those responsible for the blunder. The hammer fell June 10 after it sacked two employees.

“Taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, the PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight,” it tweeted.

PTV however, has not identified the employees who have been sacked but said that it has zero tolerance for negligence.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also demanded action.

Pakistan, in its official map, shows Kashmir as its part. India maintains that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of India’s Jammu and Kashmir, and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country.

PTI