‘Panchayat’ is one of the most popular web series in India. The first three seasons were well received by the audience, and now Season 4 has also been streamed and is gaining similar appreciation. Recently, the episode-wise fees of the entire star cast have been revealed. Here’s what each actor reportedly earned.

According to a report by NDTV, Jitendra Kumar received the highest remuneration. Jitendra, who has won hearts with his portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi (also known as Sachiv Ji), has been the face of Panchayat since Season 1 and has consistently earned praise for his performance. As per the report, Jitendra Kumar charged Rs 70,000 per episode in Season 4.

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta plays the role of Manju Devi, the elected Pradhan of Phulera village. She reportedly received Rs 50,000 per episode, bringing her total earnings for the season to Rs 4 lakh.

Raghubir Yadav

Another seasoned actor, Raghubir Yadav, plays the character of Pradhan Ji (Brij Bhushan Dubey). He reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode, earning approximately Rs 3.2 lakh for Season 4.

Chandan Roy

Chandan Roy, who plays the beloved character Vikas, reportedly earned Rs 20,000 per episode, totaling Rs 1.6 lakh for all eight episodes.

Faisal Malik

Faisal Malik, who portrays Prahlad Chacha, is also believed to have received the same fee Rs 20,000 per episode, amounting to Rs 1.6 lakh for the season.

However, OrissaPOST could not independently verify these claims.