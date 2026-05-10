Chennai: TVK chief Vijay Sunday attempted to convert the oath-taking ceremony into a powerful oath-speech by going off-script and making hand gestures to signify his strength and power, but Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened and asked him to confine to the official oath.

Immediately after the Governor began to administer the oath to him, Vijay went off-script and started saying, “I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India…. as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfil my responsibilities. I will adhere to the rule of law, work with honesty, remove hate, and will work honestly for all sections of the people. This I swear on god and take the oath,” saying thus, Vijay raised his right hand as he swore on god and clenched his fist.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA-elect A Rajmohan, who was standing behind Vijay, clapped his hands in jubilation and party workers too erupted in joy. Vijay’s parents, film maker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba, present in front of the dais, turned emotional.

The Governor intervened and asked Vijay to read out the official oath from the paper provided to him. Vijay sought some clarification from the Governor and read out from the written oath.

He took the oath on god and shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay announced three people welfare schemes related to electricity, women’s safety and eradication of drugs, at the stadium.

PTI