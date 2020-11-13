Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Even as the Yogi Adityanath government initiates action against the police personnel found to have been hand-in-glove with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, another shocking proof of Dubey’s nexus with a village Panchayat official has emerged.

The state government, on Thursday evening, suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari for his alleged nexus with the gangster while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh P. was served a show-cause notice.

The audio clip of the official, who claims to be a good friend of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has gone viral on social media.

The official can be heard telling the caller that he wept bitterly after the gangster was killed in an encounter July 10.

The official goes on to say that he, too, could land in jail if his proximity with the gangster is revealed.

In the beginning of the audio, the official says that he tried to convince Dubey not to take any extreme steps in life which could put him in trouble.

The official revealed that Dubey used to organise ‘langar’ (community feast) at his Bikru residence daily where “not only policemen, but even tehsildar, lekhpal and BDO would join the langar and indulge in revelry”.

It may be recalled that eight policemen were killed in the Bikru village on July 3 by Dubey and his men and Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10 when he allegedly tried to escape the custody of STF, following an accident involving the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

IANS