Berhampur: Fifteen supporters of both the opposition BJP and the ruling BJD have been arrested over the past two days for alleged violent clashes in Odisha’s Ganjam district ahead of panchayat polls next month, police said Wednesday.

Seven members from both parties were arrested after a pre-poll clash at Mundamarai Tuesday, Dharakote inspector Umakant Sahoo said.

Several workers from both groups were injured in the violence, sources said.

“We’re investigating if anyone else was involved in the incident,” Sahoo said.

Police have also arrested another eight people for another clash at Choudhuritikarapada and Goudagam villages in Nuagaon block Monday – the first day of the filing of nomination papers.

Several BJP supporters staged a sit-in, in front of the police station, demanding release of party workers and the arrest of BJD members who were allegedly involved in the violence.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said the police would identify ‘sensitive’ and `hyper-sensitive’ booths where clashes could occur after finalization of the candidates for different posts.

PTI