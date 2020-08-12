Bhubaneswar: Officials engaged in testing and management of COVID-19 in the state opined that while new cases in Ganjam seem to be stabilising, Khurda is witnessing the peak of the pandemic.

“COVID cases in Ganjam are stabilising. Now, we are getting more cases from contact tracing and less from new infections. The positivity rate of infections in the district has declined, which is a good sign,” Sanghamitra Pati, Director, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) said.

The director said that her institution has also submitted the sero survey report of Berhampur in Ganjam to the state government and the results are likely to be shared with the media by next Monday.

The official said that the second round of sero survey would give a clearer picture. The Phase II survey would be done in Bhubaneswar in the third week of August. The second phase is done four weeks after the first sample collections, she added.

The RMRC director also said that the testing in the state has increased, mainly due to rise in antigen testing. She also hinted that close to one lakh testing per day could be done through all the forms of testing.

“When it comes to increase testing, majority of the tests will be done through antigen mode. Only symptomatic patients who test negative in antigen tests will be sent for RT-PCR testing. This is what the ICMR norms says,” she said.