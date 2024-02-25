Bhadrak: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian visited Bhadrak district, Saturday.

During his 50km journey along the Baitarani left embankment, the 5T Chairman also rode on a bike to review the progress of Baitarani Left Embankment Strengthening and Road Development Project which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 150.24 crore. The project was taken up following the feedback he received from people during his visit to Dhamnagar in December 2023.

The embankment strengthening project will reduce the impact of floods in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Chandbali areas during flood situations in Baitarani. The pucca road from Biridi to Tintar Ghat over the river embankment will reduce the travel time by 2 hours between Biridi to Tintar Ghat, provide faster access to Jajpur Medical College and NH 16. The project would benefit around 1,20,00 people in Bhadrak district.

He also reviewed the progress of Akhuapada and Kochila instream storage structures over river Baitarani at a total cost of Rs 681 crore. Both the projects would provide irrigation facilities to 81,200 acre land. Water would also be available in the rabi season for cultivation. It would also help in fishery sector development in the area.

The projects have been sanctioned and taken up based on people’s grievances and demands to the Chairman Nabin Odisha during his visit to Bhadrak in June, 2023.

All along the route large number of people gathered and welcomed the 5T Chairman appreciating his pro-people approach and traveling all the way to review the ground works personally.

Later, Pandian participated in public meetings at Akhuapada ground and IGM College ground in Dhamnagar.

PNN