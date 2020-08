New Delhi: Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj breathed his last Monday. He had turned 90 in January this year.

With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan to name a few. He has also garnered severable international accolades towards his contribution to the field of music.

He reportedly passed away in the US. Pandit Jasraj belonged to the Mewati gharana.

PNN