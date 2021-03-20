Sundargarh/Balishankara/Sabdega: Even as work on the Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation project is in progress in Sundargarh, the district administration has laid stress on forming pani panchayats.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan reviewed the progress of various developmental projects at Balishankara and Sabdega Thursday.

Before the completion of the project, the Collector directed farmers and sarpanchs to form pani panchyats as soon as possible for management and irrigation in the area.

Lift irrigation points under this mega irrigation project are being executed at Katingdiha under Sabdega block and Ghogara and Kusumara under Balishankara block.

The project at Katingdiha will provide irrigational coverage to 2000 hectares of farmland; 500 hectares by Goghoara project and 518 hectares by the Kusumara project.

The Collector during his visit interacted with farmers about the problems affecting agriculture and marketing of the produce. Agriculture in the region had been suffering for lack of irrigation.

“The irrigation problem in the area is going to be over soon with the commissioning of the project. Apart from Kharif crops, farmers will avail of water from Parvati Giri Irrigation project for vegetables and pulses,” said the Collector.

Notably, a total of 209 mega lift irrigation projects have been taken up under the Parvati Giri Mega Irrigation Projects. Nearly 100 projects have been completed while work on other projects is at different stages.

