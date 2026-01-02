Bhubaneswar: Pankaj Lochan Mohanty of Odisha was unanimously elected as the President of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) during the federation’s election held in Bhubaneswar. The election for the office bearers saw Arvind Kumar of Haryana elected as General Secretary after the opposing candidate, Dillip of Goa, withdrew his nomination.

For the post of Treasurer, S Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu defeated Sweta of Telangana by a margin of 33–13 votes. In addition, four Vice Presidents, four Joint Secretaries, and four Executive Body Members were elected for a four-year term. A total of 46 members representing 23 states participated in the electoral process.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Justice Debabrata Dash (Retd), who served as the Returning Officer and oversaw all election procedures.

Notably, Mohanty had earlier served as President of the Federation from 2016 to 2019. During his previous tenure, several developmental initiatives were undertaken to promote baseball across the country. Owing to his popularity and extensive experience in sports administration, he was elected unopposed this time.