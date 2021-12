Durgapur: The Pradhan Acharyadeva of Satsang, Sree Sree Asoke Chakravarty, popularly known as Sree Sree Thakur Anukulchandra as parama pujyapada ‘Sree Sree Dada’ passes away Thursday at the Mission Hospital, Durgapur.

According to reports, he had been under treatment for the last two months.

His last mortal rites will be solemnized at Dakshin Durgapur Satsang Mandir premises, Shyampur, Durgapur within sunset Thursday.