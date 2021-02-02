Nayagarh: Odisha Legal Services Authority has given its consent to provide Rs 9 lakh to Pari’s family in Nayagarh district in two phases under Victim Compensation Act, a source said Tuesday.

A meeting of the District Legal Service Authority’s committee was convened at the conference hall of Nayagarh District and Sessions Judge Monday.

While the meeting was chaired by District and Sessions judge Rupashree Chowdhary, district Collector Poma Tudu, SP Siddharth Kataria, CDMO Shakti Prasad Mishra, government lawyer Bishnu Prasanna Mohapatra and DLSA committee secretary attended the meeting.

After discussing Pari murder case in details, the committee reached a consensus that the family be compensated. A proposal for Rs 9 lakh compensation to the family was passed unanimously in the meeting. For approval, the committee had sent the proposal to OSLA.

Victim Compensation Act says that a maximum of Rs 10 lakh compensation can be paid to a family in the case of the murder of a family member.

Notably, Pari — a five-year-old girl — went missing from near her house at Jadupur village June 14. Her body parts were recovered from a sack from near the pond behind their house June 23, just 50 metres away from the place where she went missing. Demanding justice, Pari’s parents attempted self-immolation in front of Odisha Legislative Assembly November 24 last year while the Winter Session was underway. The incident created ripples across the state, prompting the state government to order an SIT probe. The SIT investigated into the case and arrested a minor for alleged rape and murder.

PNN