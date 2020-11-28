Cuttack: The sarpanch of Lakshmiprasad panchayat Soumyaranjan Pradhan in Nayagarh district moved the Orissa High Court Friday afternoon seeking protection for him as well as his family members, apprehending probable ‘threat to life’ from state Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

In his petition before the court, Pradhan made parties to five others namely state Home Department Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Nayagarh district Collector Poma Tudu, Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar and the local IIC.

The village head’s move came a few hours after he openly alleged the involvement of Sahoo in the incident at a presser held in Nayagarh district. Allegedly, Pradhan has been receiving threats ever since he and his family members started getting vocal in the sensational Pari murder case, his counsel advocate SP Das informed.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan told media persons that, “Sahoo is protecting the main accused Babuli Nayak in the case who is close to him. The entire district administration including Nayagarh SP is trying to suppress the case on the direction of Minister Sahoo.”

Pradhan is allegedly being targeted by the Nayagarh district administration for raising his voice against the brutal murder.

The innocent girl was kidnapped and murdered by a human organ racketeer patronised by influential people of the area, Pradhan claimed.

Notably, the five-year-old girl from Jadupur village in Nayagarh district had gone missing July 14. Her skeletal remains stuffed in a jute bag were recovered from the backyard of her house nine days later.

