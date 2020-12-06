Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress in-charge and member of the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) A Chellakumar here Sunday alleged that BJP and BJD in Odisha are committed to protect the interests of each other.

During a presser from the Congress Bhawan, he also raked up the issue of Pari murder case and accused the BJP of protecting the BJD government.

He said, “The Congress party was one of the first ones to raise the issue of Pari murder case. In the Assembly, we demanded a SIT probe under the supervision of a High Court judge. But, the Chief Minister initially came up with a SIT probe by police. We didn’t accept it.”

“BJP created ruckus in the House and their only aim was to save the culprits. Finally, the government agreed to a SIT probe under a HC judge. This was a triumph of our demand. BJP and BJD are different sides of the same coin. We are ready for any kind of debate on who is working with the BJD in disguise,” he added.

The leader also said that in the infamous Itishree Pradhan case, the CBI failed in giving justice. “CBI investigated the case. The so called accused were not punished. What did the CBI do in that case? BJP leaders admitted the accused in the case was from their own party. People have seen the performance of the CBI.”

The Congress leader also talked about BJP-BJD nexus. “A BJP MP in Rajya Sabha has admitted that he was admitted to the Upper House with the blessing of BJD. Jual Oram has also hinted towards the nexus between the two parties. The BJP government has always saved BJD leaders. What happened to the chit fund case, mining case and others which were undertaken by the CBI?” he added.

BJP slams Cong’s ‘double standards’

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader Pradipta Naik Sunday slammed Congress on their double standards in seeking SIT probes.

He said, “Why did the Congress demand a non-SIT probe in the infamous Kunduli case but shift their stance in the Nayagarh minor murder case?” Addressing reporters, the leader said that the Congress party was politicising the issue.

“Congress leaders like Suresh Routray and Santosh Saluja have already showed which party has a nexus with the BJD. Why was the party mum on the issue in the Assembly?” he asked. He also said that the BJP and Congress are different in their style of working. “They just want to politicise issues. They do not serve the people but we are here to work for the people. We still reiterate our demand of removal of the tainted minister involved in the Pari issue, a CBI probe and justice for Pari’s family,” he added.