New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who joins Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges for the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’, says that she was looking for a project such as this for some time and so she took no time in saying ‘yes’ to the show.

When the offer came to her, she said in a conversation with IANS, that her “first reaction and first thought was, finally I found it, because I’d been looking for a show such as this”.

Parineeti continued: “For the last three or four years I had been scouting around for a multi-talent show with a qualified panel of judges. And when I got the offer, I was like, okay, finally this is the show that I’ve been waiting for.”

She added: “The most beautiful part about this show is that it’s a multi-talent show. It’s not just singing, it’s not just dancing, this show is giving us an opportunity to find talent from remote parts of India. This show gives an opportunity to people who would never ever get a chance to come into the Indian entertainment industry and make it big.

“But here, they get the chance to be on a stage. To be seen by the entire country and the whole world and they can launch their careers. That for me is very special. And I’m so glad that I can be a part of that journey for them.”

The actress has been busy these days with upcoming movies, such as ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’.

Parineeti may have a lot to juggle around, but time management has never been an issue with her. She told IANS: “I will have to work triple hard because I have to shoot for a show and for two of my films. It’s going to be very hectic for me, but you know, where there’s a will, there’s a way. You have to make time for the things that are important to you.”

She added: “Of course, because I was looking for a show like this, and it finally came to me, it is my responsibility to make the time and to juggle my schedule and make it happen. That’s what I’m doing right now. I don’t see it as a struggle. I look forward to it actually.”

She said her two big rewards are to get to “be a good mentor with whatever little experience that I have” and to “learn from Mithunda and Karan, who are of course way more experienced than I am in life and in their careers”.

Parineeti recalled how ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ contestant Aakash Singh’s performance made her cry.

“There is a contestant named Akash, who is special because he comes from a very, very humble background, where he didn’t even have food to eat, but he still continued to work on his talent,” Parineeti told IANS. “He continued to struggle. And today he has come so far that he’s been able to audition for this show. I get really emotional when I see people with very little means in their life struggling, but not letting go of their passion. Their stories really move me.”

Talking about her fellow judges, Parineeti said “Mithunda really understands India, he knows the pulse of the nation”. And Karan, she added, “is a genius at scouting talent”.

“Together, they are a deadly duo when it comes to judging reality TV talent shows,” Parineeti concluded. “For me, being on the same panel as them, it is more about learning from them and being the best judge that I can be. But of course, we share a very special bond. And I get to spend so much personal time with them.”

‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ will air from January 22 at 9 p.m. on Colors.