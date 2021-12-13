ParineMumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra will be making her small screen debut with the upcoming talent reality show “Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan”, on which she will be part of the jury panel along with filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Chopra said she had earlier received several offers to be part of reality shows but “Hunarbaaz” was the perfect opportunity she was waiting for.

“I have always loved being on stage, interacting with a live audience and was aware that reality TV shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories.

“I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things,” Chopra said in a statement.

According to the makers, the Colors TV show will bring unexplored talent from across the country to the forefront.

“Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. To add to this excitement, the industry’s biggest entertainment experts will come together to help India select its ultimate ‘Hunarbaaz’,” the makers had said earlier.

Chopra, 33, also shared a picture with Johar and Chakraborty on Instagram, writing that working with the duo on the show will be a learning experience.

“I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world – Karan and Mithun Da.

“I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining two of my long time dreams – having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country,” she added.

This year the actor featured in three films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train.

Chopra will next be seen in films like Uunchai, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, and Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.