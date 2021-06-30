Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday extended the partial lockdown which was previously imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The fresh restrictions are to continue till 6.00am, July 16, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed.

According to Mohapatra, all 30 districts of Odisha have been divided into two groups — Category A and Category B — districts.

Weekend shutdown has been withdrawn in 20 Category A districts which include Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

Weekly haats and markets will be allowed to remain open in these districts. Small hair-cutting salons, inter-district and intra-district bus transport are also allowed.

Shops are to remain open from 6.00am to 6.00pm every day. Malls, spas and beauty parlours will remain closed as before.

For the remaining 10 districts in Category B which include Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj, the weekend shutdown will continue as before. Small hair-cutting saloons are allowed to remain open. Outdoor film shooting activities have been permitted, a notification issued stated.

Weekly and daily markets are to remain closed. Bus transport, theatres will remain closed and restrictions on weddings, funerals will continue as before. Street vendors are allowed only for take away foods. Shops have been allowed to remain open from 6.00am to 2.00pm while ensuring Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, night curfew will continue to remain strictly implemented across Odisha. However, people and services exempted under essential categories will be allowed to operate.

PNN