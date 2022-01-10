Kottayam: Seven people were arrested Sunday from Karukachal in Kerala for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping, police informed Monday. Among the seven arrested is the husband of a woman who had filed a complaint that she was being forced by her husband into unnatural sex. The gang was busted during the investigation into the complaint of the woman, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was forced into unnatural sex with other men. “During inquiry, we found that the woman’s husband had forced her to have sexual intercourse with others. Further investigation into the matter led us to the gang, the police stated.

The gang is said to have used Telegram, Messenger apps to contact each other. The accused were arrested from Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. As the chat groups had thousands of members, a detailed investigation will be conducted, police said.

Police also informed that partner swapping has become a huge headache for them as most of the time it is conducted with the consent of all those involved. Hence there are no complaints easily available. Police also said that they are trying to find out how many more are involved in the heinous act.