New Delhi: In a bid to further enhance ease of air travel, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Wednesday that minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight must be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

In fresh directions issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines, the ministry said that passengers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together on a flight — preferably in adjacent seats.

“Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets,” said the ministry.

Other ministry directions include strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding; prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters; and clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness.

India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme. Indian airports today handle over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the rapid growth of the sector.

“Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In line with this commitment, the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafes for affordable food, Flybrary for free access to books and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports,” said the official statement.

The Ministry said it remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem.