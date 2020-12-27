Jharsuguda: Passing under a stationary train at station proved fatal for this couple. The goods train ran over the woman and her husband, killing her on the spot and injuring her husband critically at Bagdehi railway station in Jharsuguda district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sophia Mahanand (20) and the injured youth as Roshan Mahanand (22). Roshan is undergoing treatment at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital.

Source said, Sophia and Roshan had been staying in a live-in relationship in Brajarajnagar after eloping from their respective houses.

The couple had been at a relative’s house at Budhapada in Bagdehi area under Laikera tehsil. Sunday morning, they reached Bagdehi railway station to board a train to go to Brajarajnagar.

There was a stationary goods train at platform no-4. To go to the platform from where their train leaves, they, in order to save time, chose to crawl under the stationary goods train to reach the other side.

Hardly did they know then that the goods train was just about to leave the station.

Roshan was partly outside the track and partly under the train but Sophia was fully under the train when the train started to roll, trapping both under it.

Sophia was crushed under the wheels while Roshan was severely injured. He was immediately rescued and rushed to Jharsuguda DHH. On being informed, the Government Railway Police reached the spot, recovered the torn-apart body of the victim and launched a probe.

