Haridwar: Patanjali claimed Tuesday that it has found a cure to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Patanjali launched an Ayurvedic medicine kit and said that it can successfully treat coronavirus-affected patients in seven days. The company said that the kit has shown ‘100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on patients’. This announcement certainly has come in for a huge surprise for everyone. This is more so because scientists across the world are racing against time to find a cure for the COVID-19 virus. The kit has been priced at Rs 545.

The medicines, named ‘Coronil and Swasari’ were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across the country, said Patanjali’s founder, Yoga teacher Ramdev. However, it should be stated that there is no scientific evidence of any alternative cure for COVID-19.

“The whole country and the world were waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ‘ANI’.

“We are launching COVID-19 medicines ‘Coronil’ and ‘Swasari’ today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted,” claimed Ramdev.

Patanjali said it collaborated with National Institute of Medical Sciences or NIMS University, Jaipur, in the project. “With the help of NIMS, Jaipur we conducted the clinical control study on 95 patients. The biggest thing which came out of this is that within three days 69 per cent patients recovered and became negative from positive (cases) and within seven days 100 per cent of them became negative,” said Ramdev. He said that necessary approvals for conducting trials of the medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

It should be stated here that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people regarding alternative cure claims. It has said while ‘some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for COVID-19’.