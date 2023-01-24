Cuttack: An asthma patient from Balasore district died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack allegedly due to oxygen shortage, a source said Tuesday.

The deceased Bhagabat Mohanty, 81, was referred to SCB MCH from a hospital in Balasore district. He was undergoing treatment at the casualty ward.

A relative of the deceased alleged that oxygen support was removed while Bhagabat was being shifted to the old medicine ward which eventually led to his death.

“A committee will inquire into the allegations. The committee will verify any negligence and action will be initiated accordingly.” administrative officer of SCB Hospital Abhinas Rout told the press.

PNN