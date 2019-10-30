Raisuan: Villagers of Kendughati village under Bansapal block in Keonjhar sought service of an ambulance to shift a wounded person to hospital. But there is no bridge across Baitarani and no motorable road to the village.

Khyamakar Pradhan, a resident, was critically wounded in an elephant attack Tuesday night. He needed immediate medical attention.

No way out, villagers carried Pradhan on a cot, walked along the foot track and forded Baitrarani at night. After crossing the river, they brought him to the district headquarters hospital in the ambulance.

“Such incidents are routine in the absence of a bridge and motorable road,” lamented Sanjay Sahu, a social activist.

It may be noted here that Orissa Post reported the woes of Kendughati villages a few days ago.