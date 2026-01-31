Mumbai: The uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup increased as the country’s cricket board on Saturday cancelled the unveiling of team’s kit for the mega event, a news report has claimed.

The kit was to be unveiled before the second T20I against Australia in Lahore Saturday, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now cancelled the event with no clarity over when it will be done, Telecom Asia Sport said in a report.

“Pakistan team’s kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup was due to be unveiled after the toss of the second Twenty20 international against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, but it has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

This further enhanced the doubts over team’s participation in the T20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka as a protest over Bangladesh’s expulsion from the event.

“Pakistan team is also due to fly to Colombo early Monday in the same Air Lanka Flight as Australia, but that too is not confirmed,” the report said, quoting sources.

Pakistan will face huge financial losses in case they pull out of the event, as they are already playing on the neutral venues of Sri Lanka, which means they do not have any security concerns. Many current and former players have the board against pulling out of the World Cup, but PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is unrelenting in his plans. He has recently met and sought advice of the country’s Prime Minister and President on this issue.

“The final decision on Pakistan’s participation will be taken by the government through the foreign office, likely on Monday,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Last week, Naqvi met Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif to take his advice on team’s participation. After the meeting, he tweeted a final decision will be taken either Friday or Monday.

The stand-off came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh’s demands of relocating their matches from India to Sri Lanka over security fears. The ICC conducted an independent review of security in India and told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)that it’s doubts were unfounded. The BCB failed to confirm the team’s participation within the deadline set by ICC and was subsequently replaced by Scotland.