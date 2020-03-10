Khaira: A 65-year-old man was killed after a two-wheeler hit him at Kaliha Square near Markona-Gandibeda locality under Khaira police limits of Balasore district Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gondasa Singh (65), a resident of Nandora village. The vehicle was being ridden by Laxmidhar Prusty and Gautam Prusty of Ganja village under Achyutapur panchayat.

According to locals, Gandosa had gone to watch the Kurunta ‘Dola Melana’ that was taking place close to his home. While he was on his way back home, the two-wheeler bearing registration number OD 01 F 6520 rear-ended him.

Locals rushed the victim to Simulia hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance where the doctor declared him brought dead.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN