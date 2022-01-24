Every person has curiosities about his life which might be related to job, relationships, marriage and many other things. In such a situation, according to numerology, each number represents some planet and for this reason it has its own importance.

The energies and influences of numbers play an important role in our daily lives. Each number has an impact on a person’s life. In astrology, Sun is considered a factor of respect, success, progress and high service in government and non-government sectors. In astrology, Sun is also said to be the factor of soul and father. The Sun is the king of all the planets and is a symbol of leadership.

Today we will tell you about the number related to the Sun, which is very self-respecting in nature and all its work gets done due to the influence of Sun God.

1 is the number of Sun God

Today we will talk about Radix 1, which is ruled by Sun God. People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of a month belong to ​​1. They have a cheerful nature and determined and create a unique identity in the society. The restraint in his speech is visible from afar; his smile does not leave him even in the worst situation. His visionary thinking leads in his career.

Self-respecting

The ruler of Radix 1 is the Sun God and the Sun God is the king of the planets. Therefore, they also have leadership qualities. And this is the reason why they also become successful politicians. If the people of the number want to enter politics, then they can easily succeed in politics.

Should worship Sun God

The native of Radix 1 should work hard to get happiness and prosperity in life and should also worship the rising Sun.