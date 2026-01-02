Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said people should come together to make India self-reliant.

He was addressing the ’39th Freedom Fighters Mahotsav’, organised to commemorate the death anniversary of former CM Harekrushna Mahtab.

“Today, there is no need for the freedom movement. But, there is a need for another movement to make India self-reliant,” he said, appealing to everyone to join it.

Majhi said Mahtab always stood against injustice and secured a special place among the greatest freedom fighters of the country.

“A full-size statue of Mahtab will be installed at a central location in Bhubaneswar in recognition of his contributions,” he said.

Majhi said his government was committed to the social security and all-around welfare of the families of freedom fighters.

“Our government has increased the monthly pension of the freedom fighters who were imprisoned, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. After the death of the freedom fighters, their spouses or unmarried daughters are eligible to receive the amount,” he said.

“Similarly, the pension of freedom fighters who were not imprisoned was increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 9,000 a month,” he added.

Majhi said that apart from this, 152 people who were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency are also getting a monthly pension of Rs 20,000.

Ministers Prithviraj Harichandan and Pradeep Bal Samanta, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD MLA Prasanna Acharya and Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik were among those who attended the programme.

PTI