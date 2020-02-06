Bhubaneswar: The state government, Wednesday, re-published the notification of the Registrar General of India (RGI) to conduct the house listing operations for Census-2021.

The house-listing operations for Census-2021 will start April 1 with a list of 31 questions. The exercise will continue till September 30, read the notification.

During census exercise, the government will ask some interesting questions to the people. The enumerators will not only pose questions about the number of people in the household, they would also like to know the cereal you eat, whether your family owns a telephone, mobile phone, car or jeep or van etc.

Questions related to main source of lighting, whether the family has access to a toilet, the type of toilet, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection and main fuel used for cooking will also be asked by the enumerators, the notification said.

The notification, however, made it clear that the mobile number will be sought only for census-related communications and not for any other purpose.

The enumerators will ask whether the head of the household belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or Other category, ownership status of the census house, number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, number of married couple(s) living in the household, main source of drinking water, availability of drinking water source and staple food consumed in the household.