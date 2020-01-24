Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed Friday a petition filed against actor Rajinikanth over his remarks on rationalist leader EV Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ as the petitioners withdrew the plea.

Justice P Rajamanickam was hearing the petition by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), a fringe outfit.

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the petitioners had approached the court without seeking the alternative remedy available to them.

Justice Rajamanickam asked the counsel for the petitioners if they would withdraw the petition. After the counsels admitted they would do so, the judge recorded the same and dismissed the plea.

Rajinikanth made the controversial remarks against Periyar recently at an event organised here by Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’.

Rajinikath had earlier refused to apologise for his comments. “A controversy has emerged that I said something that did not happen. But I did not say anything that did not occur. I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise,” Rajinikanth had told reporters.

