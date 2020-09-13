New Delhi: Fuel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities Sunday with petrol being sold at Rs 81.86 per litre in the national capital. Oil marketing companies kept the petrol price unchanged after they fell Saturday.

In the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 88.51, Rs 84.85 and Rs 83.36 per litre.

Diesel price too remained at the same levels at Rs 72.93, Rs 79.45, Rs 78.26 and Rs 76.43 per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

Fuel prices are likely to stay subdued in the coming days as crude oil prices continue to fall.