Angul: State Health Secretary Aswathy S Friday conducted a comprehensive review of the healthcare system in Angul district during a two-day visit, in line with clear instructions from the Chief Minister.

During the visit, the health secretary inspected the district headquarters hospital, the medical college hospital, the trauma centre and the eye department, focusing on treatment facilities, patient care, availability of equipment and the progress of ongoing developmental works.

District Collector Abdaal M. Akhtar and Chief District Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Pradhan accompanied her during the review.