Bhubaneswar: All 30 districts of Odisha Thursday witnessed observance of partial unlock following the guidelines announced by the state government Wednesday evening.

As per the state government’s decision, shops dealing in essential commodities and sweet shops were seen doing business till 1:00 pm in 13 districts and beyond 1:00 pm (till 5:00 pm) in the remaining 17 districts.

On basis of Test Positivity Rate (TPR), 17 districts in western and southern Odisha have been put under Category A for having TPR below 5 per cent and the rest 13 districts with above 5 per cent TPR in eastern and northern parts under Category B.

In the districts that are marked as Category A, shops were seen open even after 1:00 pm as they are allowed to do business till 5:00 pm. Similarly, shops in Category B marked districts were seen doing their business till 1:00 pm.

Sweet shops across the state remained open Thursday after remaining closed for one and a half months. The new time restrictions for shops across the state will continue till July 1, 2021 when the partial lockdown will expire.

Similarly, people were seen jogging, walking and cycling till 9:00 am. These health cautious people will enjoy the extended time till July 1.

Notably, the weekend shutdown will continue as earlier till July 1.

PNN