Panaji: A court in Goa Saturday granted a 10-day police custody of Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused persons arrested in the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat

They were produced before the court in Mapusa by the Anjuna Police.

While Sangwan, Phogat’s personal assistant, and Singh were arrested Friday, two others — the owner of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna and a drug dealer — were detained Saturday.

Sources said that the police have questioned cab drivers, which were hired by the Sangwan and Phogat during their visit to the restaurant and other places in Anjuna.

After their arrests on Friday, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Singh took Phogat to Curlies on the pretext of partying and he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.

Bishnoi had also said that CCTV footages of relevant premises were examined by the Investigating Officer.

Phogat had come to Goa August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.