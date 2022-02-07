Bhubaneswar: Physical classes resumed for students of Classes VIII to XII, as well as colleges, universities, and other educational institutions across the state Monday. However, all the classes were conducted by observing proper safety protocols.

While students of Class VIII will attend their classes between 10 am to 1.00pm, timing for Class IX is fixed between 10.00am and 4.00pm. Additional arrangements have been put in place at school campuses in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols.

According to the earlier instructions of the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash, students will have to go through thermal screening before attending the physical classes along with following other safety rules.

Residential facilities for boarding students have also been reopened. Utmost cautionary measures have been adopted to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, isolation rooms have also been set up in schools based on the direction laid by the State government.

It should also be stated here that physical classroom teaching of students from KG to Class VII will resume February 14. Schools have remained closed for this segment for over two years now.

PNN