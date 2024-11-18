Gajapati: A woman was killed and 11 other picnickers sustained severe injuries after a van they were travelling in overturned at Kendughati under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sarojini Behera of Chahali village in Nayagarh district. Among the injured are four women and two children. According to sources, 14 members of a family from Sharanakul and Chadheyapalli areas in Nayagarh district were traveling in a van from Bhubaneswar to Koraput for a picnic.

However, the vehicle lost balance and overturned at Kendughati near Mohana around 4am. On being informed, Fire Services personnel from Mohana reached the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to Mohana hospital. After preliminary treatment, three of the critically injured persons were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for advanced care. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle flipped twice. Injured passengers blamed reckless driving for the mishap.