New Delhi: National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi said Wednesday the picture that was being presented of Jammu and Kashmir was quite different from the ground reality and made a plea to the government that the situation in the Union Territory should be examined afresh.

“The picture that is being presented of this place (Jammu and Kashmir) is different from ground reality…I request that that situation there should be examined afresh,” Masoodi said during a discussion on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir was suffering the most due to the internet blockade, Masoodi said that there was no arrangement for rehabilitation.

“They (BJP) say that the employment of around 70 per cent of the people in Jammu and Kashmir is dependent on agriculture. What is the kind of treatment which is being given to agriculture,” the MP questioned.

The handicraft industry, Masoodi said, has also been affected. There should be dialogue with the stakeholders, he said. Masoodi was of the view that the discussion of the budget for Jammu and Kashmir ‘should have been discussed in the state assembly’.

