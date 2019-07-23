On several occasions earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown affection towards children even it meant breaking protocols at times. Recently, a ‘very special friend’ of Modi surprised him in the Parliament today.

In a picture posted on PM Modi’s Instagram profile, a baby can be seen sitting comfortably in his lap. The prime minister is also playfully engrossed with the child, with chocolates placed on the table.

Here’s what his Instagram post read: “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today.”