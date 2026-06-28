New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is now leading a high-level Indian business delegation to Greece, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade and investment flows as well as strategic economic collaboration, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The minister successfully concluded his 3-day visit to the United Kingdom on Saturday with the India–UK: Partners in Progress Business Plenary held in London. The engagement reaffirmed the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations, with leading industry stakeholders from both countries expressing firm support for the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a transformative framework for deepening trade and investment ties.

The minister’s engagements in the United Kingdom, followed by the ongoing visit to Greece, reflect the Indian government’s continued commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthening global economic partnerships, fostering innovation-led growth, and advancing India’s trade and investment diplomacy in key international markets, the statement said.

During the visit to Greece, the delegation will participate in presentations and startup pitches at The Athens Startup Business Incubator (THEA), providing a platform to showcase next-generation enterprises and promote cross-border innovation partnerships.

The delegation will also hold focused roundtable discussions with Indian and Greek industry leaders at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). The discussions will cover key sectors, including infrastructure, digitalisation and defence, and food and agriculture, with a view to identifying new avenues for collaboration and strengthening private-sector partnerships.

The programme will include a high-level business interaction bringing together leading stakeholders from both countries to explore opportunities for enhanced investment and commercial partnerships across priority sectors. The delegation will also visit leading Greek enterprises to explore collaboration in advanced manufacturing and technology-driven sectors, strengthening industrial synergies between the two countries.

The visit will conclude with interactions involving key business and institutional stakeholders aimed at deepening industry partnerships and expanding bilateral trade linkages, the statement added.