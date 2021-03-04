Bhubaneswar: Sound system owners in Odisha will face the music for playing their equipment above 65 decibels in processions. District collectors and police superintendents have been directed to implement this strictly.

In a meeting of the Environment Monitoring Cell held February 19, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra expressed concern over loud sound systems causing noise pollution and has directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to take appropriate steps to curb noise pollution.

According to the decision taken in the meeting, OSPCB member secretary K Murugesan has written letters to the collectors and SPs to take action against those found causing noise pollution.

Be it marriage procession, or religious events, or cultural programmes, or even meetings, playing the music systems above the permissible limit seems to be a norm, leading to noise pollution. This noise pollution has an adverse impact on patients, elderly persons and children. Even though directions have been issued from time to time to keep a check on this practice, they are hardly being implemented.

Expressing his concern, the member secretary, OSPCB, has asked the collectors and SPs to take action against the violators. This apart, they have been asked to report to the Chief Secretary over next four months informing him as to what steps have been taken to check noise pollution.