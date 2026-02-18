Bhubaneswar: The annual Plus II examinations began across Odisha Wednesday amid elaborate security arrangements to ensure fair and malpractice-free conduct of the tests.

The Annual Higher Secondary Examination–2026, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will continue till March 28.

Authorities have put in place multiple monitoring mechanisms, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras, and deployed administrative and police personnel at sensitive centres across the state.

A total of 4,01,623 students are expected to appear for the examinations this year.

According to official data, 2,56,707 students are from the Arts stream, 1,14,363 from Science, 24,621 from Commerce and 5,932 from Vocational Education.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations, 211 examination management hubs, 1,357 examination centres and seven sub-centres have been set up across the state.