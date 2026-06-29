Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday departed for India, concluding a three-day visit to Seychelles during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Patrick Herminie.

A high-level delegation and members of the Indian diaspora came to the airport to see him off.

The two countries unveiled 19 outcomes in various sectors, including defence, maritime security, digital payments, space and healthcare.

Modi arrived in Seychelles Saturday.

Sunday, PM Modi was conferred with ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ by President Herminie for his green leadership and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries.

During the visit, Modi also attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

India and Seychelles are currently celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He also addressed the national assembly of Seychelles.