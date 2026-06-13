New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday departed on a visit to France and Slovakia, where he has a packed diplomatic itinerary that includes bilateral talks, multilateral engagements, and a strong focus on economic and cultural cooperation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages.”

“The visit will begin with programmes in Nice, notably ‘Bharat Innovates’, in which President Macron will be present. As India and France are marking the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’, ‘Bharat Innovates’ will be a vibrant platform that brings together innovators, StartUps and those related to the world of innovation,” he added.

In Nice, PM Modi will also hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, where both leaders will review the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event, which will bring together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries. The MEA noted that the initiative, being held during the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’, “reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries.”

Following his French engagements, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Slovakia from June 14 to 16 at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

During the Slovakia visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Fico and meet President Peter Pellegrini. The discussions are expected to explore new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and railway infrastructure.

The MEA stated that the visit “will reaffirm India’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia across various sectors”.

PM Modi will then return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian June 16–17, where he will engage with leaders of G7 countries and invited partner nations, along with heads of international organisations.

June 18, the Prime Minister will travel to Paris for additional bilateral meetings and attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address members of the Indian community during his Paris visit.