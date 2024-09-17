Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a women-centric scheme of the Odisha government, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore in the state.

Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore in the state.

He also launched national highway projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at a programme at Janata Maidan here.

Under the Subhadra scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21-60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

As many as 76 lakh women have so far registered in the scheme.

During the programme, over Rs 1,250 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of more than 25 lakh women beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme.

PTI