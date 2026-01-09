New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday looked back at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention (PBD) held in Bhubaneshwar last year and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s valuable contribution in reaching out to Indian nationals living abroad and encouraging their participation in the nation’s development.

The 2025 event in Odisha was the 18th edition of Bharatiya Divas Convention, marking the first such programme in the eastern part of the country, aligning with the Central government’s focus on ‘Purvodaya’.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared a video statement of Odisha CM where he reflected on the Indian diaspora event held in January 2025, under his watch and how the Non-Resident Indians found an ‘instant connect’ with PM Modi.

“Prime Minister actively reached out to overseas Indians, encouraging their participation in India’s economic and social development,” he said.

“First as Gujarat CM and then as Prime Minister, PM Modi has throughout his public life, emphasised the importance of the Indian diaspora in India’s progress. He has viewed Non-Resident Indians as partners in nation-building, capable of contributing through knowledge, investment, innovation, and global experience,” he added.

CM Majhi further stated that the Prime Minister urged the participating diaspora to engage, participate and cooperate in promoting Odisha’s culture and range of handicrafts, handlooms and traditional art forms while also serving as ambassadors of tourism not just for Odisha but for the country.

Notably, the PBD event in Odisha titled “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat” focused on firming up the motto of PBD — recognising the contribution of Indians living abroad and strengthening their connection with the nation.

Odisha CM further said that under PM Modi’s leadership, engagement with the diaspora has focused on practical outcomes.

“Efforts have been made to connect global talent with India’s needs in areas such as entrepreneurship, technology, skill development, and social initiatives. The occasion reinforces the idea that Indians across the world continue to play an important role in shaping India’s future,” he added.

Notably, the PBD is celebrated once every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their cultural roots.

IANS