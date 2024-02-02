Bhubaneswar/ Sambalpur: The state government has prohibited the use of drone cameras at venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit during his one-day trip to the western Odisha town of Sambalpur February 3.

The prime minister is scheduled to launch projects worth more than Rs68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur, official sources said.

A high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena and attended by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi among other senior officials Friday decided to ban the use of drone cameras at the PM’s venues.

“It has been decided not to allow drone cameras at all the venues where the PM will visit,” an official release said, adding that required security arrangements were in place ahead of Modi’s visit.

According to the programme, Modi will reach Jharsuguda airport from where he will go to Sambalpur on a special Indian Air Force aircraft. He is scheduled to arrive at IIM-Sambalpur around 2.15 pm.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said all security arrangements have been made. As many as 70 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force besides 250 officers have been deployed for PM’s security, he said.

The issue relating to the use of drone cameras was raised at the meeting keeping in view Modi’s visit to Bahanaga in Balasore district June 3, 2023. The PM had visited the Bahanaga triple train accident site where some drone cameras were used to click pictures of his visit. Then, the Special Protection Group (SPG) had raised objections.

“We have taken the SPG’s concern into account and this time completely banned the use of drone cameras at the PM’s venues,” a senior official said.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 412km Dhamra–Angul pipeline section of Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 2,450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline Section (692km) of Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,660 crore, will improve natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

During the programme, the PM will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple power projects worth about 28,980 crore.

The projects to be dedicated to the nation include NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2×800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1×250 MW) in Sundargarh district. He will also lay the foundation stone of NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×660 MW) in Angul district. These power projects will supply low-cost power to various parts of Odisha as well as other states.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Talabira Thermal power project worth more than Rs 27,000 crore.

Modi will also inaugurate coal infrastructure projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited including First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects – Bhubaneswari Phase-I in Talcher Coalfields in Angul district and Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS).

Built at a cost of about Rs 2,145 crore, these projects will boost the quality and supply of dry fuel from Odisha.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate IB Valley washery built at a cost of over Rs550 crore in Jharsuguda district. It will mark a paradigm shift in coal processing for quality, signifying innovation and sustainability.

Modi will dedicate to the nation a 50-km-long second track of Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line phase-1 built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, with an investment of Rs878 crore, the official said.

A release issued by the National Highway Authroty of India (NHAI) said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three road sector projects, developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs2,110 crore.

The projects include four-laning of Rimuli-Koida Section of NH 215 (New NH No. 520), four-laning of Biramitrapur-Brahmani Bypass end section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143) and four-laning of Brahmani Bypass End-Rajamunda Section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143). These projects will enhance connectivity and also contribute towards economic development of the region.

Further, the PM will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth about Rs 2,146 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Sambalpur railway station, whose architecture is inspired from the Sailashree Palace.

He will also dedicate the Sambalpur-Talcher Doubling Railway Line (168km) and Jhartarbha to Sonepur new railway line (21.7km), enhancing the rail network capacity in the region. The PM will also flag-off Puri-Sonepur-Puri Weekly Express, which will improve connectivity for rail passengers in the region.

Modi will also inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur and also dedicate the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

He is scheduled to address a public rally near Remed Chhak of Sambalpur. The meeting is likely to be attended by around 150,000 people, said Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

