Madhubani: In a stern message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam “beyond their imagination”.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,” Modi said, addressing a public gathering here.

“India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” the Prime Minister said in his first public remarks after the terror attack in Baisaran in Pahalgam that left at least 26 persons dead Tuesday.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served. The entire nation stands firm in this resolve,” he said.

“Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times,” the Prime Minister said in his brief remarks in English.

Modi asserted that the terrorists who carried out the attack and their planners will be “punished beyond their imagination”.

He said the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and a large crowd gathered here for a National Panchayati Raj Day programme, observed silence for a few moments to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before beginning his speech, Modi urged the gathering to observe silence as a mark of respect to “our family members” who lost their lives in Pahalgam.

Modi urged the gathering to remain seated in silence to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam and told the prime minister that the entire nation was united against terrorism.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the entire nation had faith in Modi’s strength and were confident he would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of terror at an appropriate time.

